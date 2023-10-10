Daniel Radcliffe Speaks Candidly About Most 'Terrifying' Aspect Of Fatherhood

Daniel Radcliffe Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Daniel Radclife has opened up about how he’s adjusting to parenthood after becoming a dad earlier this year.

The Harry Potter star and his long-time partner, fellow actor Erin Darke, welcomed their first child in April, with Daniel admitting he’s taken aback by how much he loves his son.

Advertisement

“It’s frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about and that everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life,” he told E! News. “So, you know, that’s intimidating.”

Over the summer, Daniel shared that he was finding fatherhood both “great” and “scary”, revealing: “It’s a real privilege also to have this time with him.

“I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely. So, we’re having a great time.”

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe pictured together in March Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Advertisement

Daniel has been in a relationship with his partner Erin for over a decade, after meeting on the set of the film Kill Your Darlings, in which he played the American poet Allen Ginsberg.

Since his leading role in the Harry Potter film series, he has since gone on to appear in a varied range of projects including The Woman In Black, Victor Frankenstein, Swiss Army Man and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.