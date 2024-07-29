'You Gave Me A Small Heart Attack' ― Ian McKellen Just Gave The Internet The Jump Scare Of Its Life

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

We all know (and love) Sir Ian McKellen, right?

He’s known for iconic roles like Gandalf in the Lord of The Rings movies, Magneto in the X-Men films, the titular King Richard in Richard III ― I could go on.

Well, the star recently posted an image of him smiling in a pinstriped black top against a dark background on Instagram.

“On the day of the 101st and final performance of Player Kings – without me – I celebrated by removing Falstaff’s hair, which has been growing for 9 months. I will be in the audience for the matinee in Newcastle,” his caption reads.

He was referring to the play which he’s unfortunately had to drop out of “with the greatest reluctance” due to a fall.

But some people thought the post was an “in memory of” image (oh!).

Instagram users commented things like, “These posts always give me a fright. Looking good, sir ❤️😍. Oh, everyone in the comments feeling the same dread 😹🥹.”

Another (blunter) site user wrote, “Fuckin hell Ian don’t scare me like that.”

“Sir you gave me a small heart attack,” yet another comment reads.

More comments said, “I feel bad for older actors, they can’t even post a dapper picture without the entire internet thinking something awful happened. 😅. Glad you’re doing well, Ian!” and “Look at all the comments. Just goes to show what a truly international treasure Ian is 🙌.”

Thankfully, the star said on X (formerly Twitter) on the 2nd of July: “Just two weeks after my accident onstage I want to assure my many well-wishers that the injuries (to wrist and neck) are on the mend. My doctors promise a complete recovery ― but only if I avoid work over the next few weeks.”

He added, “Any actor will say that missing a performance feels somewhat shameful, even when he is not to blame. None of us ever wants to let down our audience. But Robert Icke’s masterful production remains intact. His mis en scene is compelling throughout and his actors, led by Toheeb Jimho and Richard Coyle as Prince Hal and his father, remain on top form. Go see for yourself!”

So, we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief (go to see the play if you’re keen on spotting the man IRL!).

Just two weeks after my accident onstage I want to assure my many well-wishers that the injuries (to wrist and neck) are on the mend. My doctors promise a complete recovery -but only if I avoid work over the next few weeks.



Meanwhile the show goes on and the Player Kings company… — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) July 2, 2024