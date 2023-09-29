Ice Spice Finally Addresses Controversy Over Infamous Matty Healy Podcast Appearance

Ice Spice at the VMAs earlier this month John Nacion via Getty Images

Rapper Ice Spice is eager to move past Matty Healy’s comments about her once and for all.

Matty, who is the frontman of the British pop band The 1975, was hit with backlash after appearing on The Adam Friedland Show podcast in January, and seemingly encouraging Friedland and his co-host Nick Mullen to make racist remarks about Ice Spice.

The singer also referred to as Ice Spice “dumb”, and could be heard laughing as the hosts referred to the rapper as “Inuit Spice Girl” and “this chubby Chinese lady”, while they also mimicked her with exaggerated Chinese and Hawaiian accents.

“Yeah, that’s what Ice Spice is like,” Matty also reportedly said in the interview, which has since been removed from streaming services.

In April, he offered a public apology to Ice Spice while performing with his band in New Zealand.

Singer-songwriter Matty Healy of The 1975. Katja Ogrin via Getty Images

Speaking to Variety this week, Ice Spice ― who is of Dominican and Nigerian descent, and was raised in New York ― acknowledged having been “so confused” by the remarks.

“Because I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some shit like that, and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?’ First of all, I’m thick,” she explained.

“What do you mean Chinese? What? But then they apologised or whatever. And the whole time, I didn’t really care.”

She went on to note that she and Matty crossed paths at an event for legendary fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier in recent weeks, where the Brit Award winner made a point to reiterate his amends.

“He was like, ‘Hey, you OK?’ and I’m like, ‘Of course,’” she said. “He apologised to me a bunch of times. We’re good.”

Ice Spice (left) and Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

The Barbie Dreams rapper had nothing but praise for Matty’s rumoured ex, Taylor Swift, with whom she recently collaborated onstage and in the studio.

The pair were seemingly inseparable at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month, where they each received VMAs.

“That’s my sis,” Ice Spice told Variety of Taylor when asked about a photo of the two women taken at the VMAs.