Matty Healy Announces The 1975 Are Going On 'Indefinite Hiatus' When Current Tour Is Over

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has announced plans for the group to go on an “indefinite” break at the end of the current tour.

Footage taken from the group’s show in California on Tuesday night shows Matty thanking fans for supporting the group, and announcing a planned hiatus.

“It’s wonderful you’re all here,” he said. “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight.

“Thank you so much.”

The 1975 began their Still... At Their Very Best tour earlier this month, with dates currently scheduled across North America until the end of this year.

In February 2024, the world tour will then arrive in Europe, with UK shows scheduled in Glasgow, London, Manchester and Birmingham. The final date on the tour is scheduled for Amsterdam in March 2024.

Representatives for The 1975 had no further comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

The band released their first single The City in 2012, and in the years since have released five albums, all of which peaked at number one in the UK charts, and won four Brit Awards, including the coveted British Album Of The Year prize for their 2018 release A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

In recent history, Matty – the son of actors Denise Welch and Tim Healy – has been at the centre of a number of controversies.

Matty Healy pictured on stage last week Scott Legato via Getty Images

This included an appearance on the podcast The Adam Friedland Show in January, in which he was heard laughing at racist remarks made by the show’s hosts about rapper Ice Spice.

Months later, he apologised to Ice Spice during a show in New Zealand, where he was heard saying: “Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”

Labelmate Rina Sawayama alluded to this during her set at Glastonbury over the summer, when she told the audience: “This goes out to a white man that watches [porn series] Ghetto Gaggers, and mocks Asian people on a podcast. He also owns my masters. I’ve had enough!”

Matty later courted controversy when he and bandmate Ross MacDonald kissed on stage during a festival show in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, in a stunt to protest the country’s laws against homosexuality.

Reaction to the on-stage speech and stunt was mixed, particularly as the rest of the festival was cancelled the following day, with some critics accusing Matty of “white saviour” behaviour.