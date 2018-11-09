As retailers’ Christmas adverts begin to dominate ad breaks in the run up to the festive season – even if it is still early November – there’s one we definitely won’t be seeing: Iceland’s.

The high-street supermarket elected to do something different with its advertising spend for Christmas and, rather than focus on tables groaning with festive food, committed to highlighting an important rainforest issue.

Earlier this year, Iceland said it was going to remove palm oil from all its own label food by the end of 2018, in response to deforestation in South East Asia. It planned for a seasonal advert to raise awareness: #NoPalmOilForChristmas.

The animation, Rang-tan, was originally made by Greenpeace. It tells the story of rainforest destruction caused by palm oil production, and its devastating impact on the endangered orangutan.

The advert failed to secure advertising regulatory approval on the ground of it being “seen to support a political issue” – but has now launched on YouTube anyway.

