Iceland’s reverse vending machine trial has resulted in 310,000 plastic bottles being recycled by customers, the supermarket has revealed.

Last year, the supermarket trialled the vending machine in its Fulham store for six months, before rolling it out in Wolverhampton, Mold and Musselburgh, as well as its head office in Deeside.

The machine rewards shoppers for returning used plastic bottles by paying them a 10p Iceland voucher per bottle.

Iceland became the first UK supermarket to install these machines in-store, in line with the government’s planned plastic recycling deposit return scheme, proposed last March.

