The Masked Singer Reveals Sporting Legend That Nobody Saw Coming In Latest Unmasking

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Masked Singer UK.

The Masked Singer aired its fourth elimination of the series on Saturday night, with a British sporting legend being unmasked.

Fawn, Jacket Potato, Pigeon, Rhino and Rubbish each performed as festival headliners during The Masked Singer Clue Fest week.

But it was Rubbish who got (ahem) dumped from the show after landing in the bottom two of the ITV reality singing contest alongside fellow contestant Jacket Potato.

Rubbish on The Masked Singer ITV

After the performances, the judges voted to save Jacket Potato and gave their final guesses of who Rubbish could be, with suggestions including The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades, presenter Paddy McGuinness and Olympic cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins.

But none of the four judges guessed it was actually Scottish snooker player Stephen Hendry behind the mask.

Judge Jonathan Ross was the closest as he thought it could be snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan, but he fell slightly short of the mark.

Following his reveal, Stephen said he loved the show and that it was his “guilty pleasure” to watch.

Asked why he decided to take on the challenge, he added: “To try something completely out of my comfort zone.

“I have had the opportunity to do other shows that would have put me in that same ‘uncomfortable’ position, but being completely hidden made it so much easier for me to let loose and get my head around the challenge.”

He also revealed that he chose the overflowing green recycling bin costume as the colours reminded him of a snooker table – and that how it restricted his movement was an added bonus as then he would not be made to dance.

Based on the clues referencing sports, the judges offered up their guesses – with Jonathan thinking Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock could be behind the mask, and singer-songwriter Rita Ora opting for Paddy McGuinness.

Comedian Mo Gilligan thought it might be Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, while TV presenter Davina McCall thought it could be The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades due to the link to rubbish.