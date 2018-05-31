If Even Students Are Lonely, Society’s Got Problems

I spent three years studying design at university. I worked hard, played harder and made friends for life. But my first year in academia was also the most insecure I’ve ever felt.

It got off to a strange start. My first few weeks as a ‘fresher’ were spent looking after a girl in my halls of residence who was very unhappy and unsettled. She found socialising a struggle and didn’t like mixing with other people. She would tell me that she ‘just didn’t fit in’.

She hadn’t really encountered boys before, and I’m not sure she had ever been out much either. When she did join us, she would get very drunk, very quickly, and I would have to take her home.

She ended up leaving before the first term had ended, after being diagnosed with depression. She has since sought professional help and got a degree at a different university, closer to home.

It was a similar story for a shy friend of mine who turned up on day one at university to find that almost everyone else knew each other from school. Too nervous to venture out, she spent most of her time in her room, only emerging when friends and family came to visit. Not surprisingly, she ended up dropping out.

I understood how both these girls felt, because I wasn’t so sure myself. It took me a whole year to find my feet.

It comes a shock when you learn, very quickly, that it’s entirely possible – common even – to be surrounded by so many people your own age and to feel almost claustrophobically alone.