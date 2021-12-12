David Ginola narrowly missed out on a spot in the final after being eliminated from the ITV series on Saturday night’s episode following a public vote.

The other celebs were visibly shocked at the footballer being voted out of the Welsh castle, but speaking to hosts Ant and Dec following his exit, he said: “It’s a victory for me anyway, it’s just a win, all the thing is a win staying there thanks to the public. It has been amazing.”

Frankie Bridge ITVITV/Shutterstock

The four remaining stars took on the Celebrity Cyclone trial, where they had to climb up a hill while being pelted by water and plastic balls as they tried to collect stars.

The ITV show has had an eventful three week run, including having to remove intruders on two separate occasions.

Danny Miller ITVITV/Shutterstock

The celebrity contestants were also evacuated from camp for a few days and taken to separate locations without phones, internet or TVs as a precaution as Storm Arwen caused damage to the production.

Following three days off air, the show returned after the production team worked around the clock to get it back up and running.

Simon Gregson ITVITV/Shutterstock

This year’s series also saw TV presenter Richard Madeley exit the show early after he was taken to hospital when he fell ill. Having broken the Covid bubble he was not able to return to the programme.

The show returned to Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales for a second year due to ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual location in the Australian jungle.