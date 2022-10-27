Loose Women anchor Charlene White and the Lionesses’ Jill Scott have become the latest stars to arrive in Australia ahead of this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.
Retired footballer Jill, who was part of the team who led England to glory at the Women’s World Cup earlier this year, was seen after touching down at Brisbane Airport on Thursday.
She was then followed by ITV News presenter Charlene, who is also known for hosting Loose Women since 2021.
The pair look set to be joined in the jungle by former Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Chris Moyles and Love Island star Olivia Attwood, who both landed in Australia on Tuesday.
Both Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner later touched down on Wednesday.
Other celebrities are excepted to touch down in Australia over the coming days, ahead of the new series kicking off next month.
Among those also rumoured to be taking part in the series are singer Boy George, former England rugby player Mike Tindall, comedian Seann Walsh, comic Babatunde Aleshe and property presenter Scarlette Douglas.
This year’s celebrities will live together in the Australian outback, after the show relocated to Gwrych Castle in Wales for the last two series due to Covid travel restrictions.
On Wednesday, ITV officially announced it would begin on Sunday 6 November, which is earlier than previous years as bosses are avoiding the show clashing with World Cup, which kicks off at the end of November.
Earlier this autumn, presenters Ant and Dec also jetted off to South Africa to film a special all stars run of I’m A Celebrity featuring famous campmates from previous series, which is due to air earlier next year.