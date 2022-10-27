Zac Efron Looks Unrecognisable After Insane Body Transformation To Play Pro Wrestler

After getting seriously pumped for the Baywatch movie, Zac Efron has just taken it up a notch or 10 to play a pro wrestler in his latest movie.

New pics have emerged of the former High School Musical star on the set of biopic The Iron Claw, which tells the real life story of wrestler Kevin Von Erich.

The 35-year-old star showed off his seriously ripped physique as he emerged from his trailer wearing a blue towel.

To complete the look, Zac sports a questionable bowl cut and a lot of fake tan, similar to Kevin’s look in the 1960s.

The film is based on a true story and tracks the “rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day,” according to the studio.

It also stars Lily James, Maura Tierney, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson.

Zac Efron came out here looking like sexy Ned Flanders pic.twitter.com/UB5AltzsUo — Meech de Lioncourt 🦇 (@MediumSizeMeech) October 26, 2022

I wasn't sure how Zac Efron was going to pull off Kevin Von Erich.... pic.twitter.com/7IA2CyJMxh — Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) October 25, 2022

Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich??? I was skeptical at first, but sign me up!!! https://t.co/JCgSmO3D0y — Nick Luzzi AKA NickyPoo (@TheNickLuzzi) October 27, 2022

Zac Efron looks real different wtf pic.twitter.com/vl1H6yodF5 — JC (@CantH0LDMe) October 27, 2022

Zac’s extreme body transformation comes after he recently revealed how he fell into a “pretty bad depression” over his intense fitness regime for 2017’s Baywatch movie.

“That Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable,” he told Men’s Health earlier this year.