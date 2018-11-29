Holly Willoughby was put through her own endurance test as ‘I’m A Celebrity’ hosted the first eating trial of the series on Wednesday night.
The presenter took those facial expressions to the next level as Sair Khan and Malique Thompson-Dwyer were forced to take part in the Dreaded Deliveries Bushtucker Trial.
The sight of watching them chow down on the likes of a scorpion, fish eye, sheep’s penis, cow’s teet, pig’s anus, camel’s hoof and mice tails was simply too much for Holly, as you can see...
At one point, Holly had to stop herself from being sick as she and co-host Declan Donnelly watched on.
“I can’t watch him be sick. Tell me when he’s done it,” she said. “I’ve got a proper sweat on.”
Dec also admitted he felt “gippy” as he belched in Holly’s face.
“Are you serious? I’m stood right next to you!” she gasped.
Sair and Malique managed to win all 11 stars on offer in the trial, securing a full house of meals for their campmates.
And while the pair were undoubtedly the true heroes of the episode, Holly was still the only person a lot of viewers tweeting along on social media were talking about.
Holly’s ‘This Morning’ co-host Phillip Schofield also called Holly in the trial his “favourite moment” of the series.
While you might think Holly’s reactions couldn’t get any more animated, Dec revealed she was actually worse as she watched the trial back.
He tweeted: ”@hollywills is even worse watching this back in studio than she was at the trial! I think she might barf.”
‘I’m A Celebrity’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.