'I'm A Celebrity' Spin-Off Host Joe Swash Is Currently Living With A Cockroach In His Ear

‘Extra Camp’ presenter Joe Swash may not be an ‘I’m A Celebrity’ campmate, but he’s currently dealing with a problem that’s worse than any of the actual contestants have faced so far. That’s because Joe is currently living with a cockroach in his ear. Yes, HIS ACTUAL EAR. The former ‘EastEnders’ star was taken to hospital after the bug crawled in his ear-hole during a trial he was taking part in on the ITV2 spin-off show.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Our thoughts exactly

Unfortunately, medics were not able to get the roach out, and Joe is currently awaiting further treatment. Documenting the incident on his Instagram Story, Joe said: “So, we’re just on the way to the hospital to get a cockroach sucked out of my ear. All the perks of this job, eh! “Don’t make yourself at home son, because you’re coming out!” After a long wait, Joe - who won ‘I’m A Celebrity’ a decade ago, revealed doctors had been unable to help, saying: “Just got out the hospital. Doctor said they can’t get the cockroach out my ear. I’ve got to see a specialist tomorrow so they can use some special equipment on it.”

ITV Joe's co-host Joel Dommett had an accident on set last week