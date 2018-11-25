‘I’m A Celebrity’ star Anne Hegerty has spoken about how being tested on her quizzing knowledge has helped her feel less “helpless” in the camp. Anne - best known as her alter-ego The Governess in the ITV gameshow ‘The Chase’ - has made no secret of the fact that she’s finding it tough to adjust to life in the jungle, but says that knowing she can entertain her campmates with her trivia has helped her feel more at ease.

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Anne Hegerty

“I’m loving it,” Anne said in the Bush Telegraph during Sunday night’s highlights show. “I’m being asked to do what I’m good at. “There are so many things I’m not good at, like cooking and washing, and I feel so helpless around camp, that it’s nice to find something I can do that interests people.” During the show, the contestants were seen naming countries for Anne to give them interesting facts about, such as Uzbekistan (“one of only two countries in the world that are double land locked”) and Mexico (“its largest province is named after the smallest dog – a Chihuahua”). When John Barrowman named the USA as the next country, Anne let out a groan, before declaring: “The United States of America appears to have got itself ruled by a complete fuckwit.”

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock John was left howling after Anne's comments about Trump