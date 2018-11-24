‘I’m A Celebrity’ viewers were upset to see Nick Knowles and James McVey deprived of care packages in the most recent highlights episode.

During the show, Nick and James went alongside Anne Hegerty to try and win care packages for their teammates, by shooting as many terracotta pots with a crossbow as possible.

This being ‘I’m A Celebrity’, it wasn’t quite as easy as it sounds, with the three being covered in fish guts, crickets and other unpleasantries as they tried to take aim.