It’s been 20 years since I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! first burst onto our screens in a blaze of bugs and Bushtucker.

Having become one of the most enduring British reality shows ever, bosses are planning to celebrate its huge milestone with something extra special.

As well as the regular series – which is returning to the Australian jungle later this year after two years of being held in a Welsh castle due to Covid – early 2023 will also see the launch of a special ‘all stars’ series.

Former campmates from the previous series are being invited back, but will this time reside in the outback of South Africa.

ITV has said the contestants will still be doing trials and living in the camp environment, but the format will have a fresh twist with the contestants taking part in a series of internal votes and challenges to decide their fate, as the show is being pre-recorded in advance of airing on TV.

With rumoured names now coming in thick and fast, here’s a look at everyone who is said to be returning…

Paul Burrell

ITV/Shutterstock

Princess Diana’s former butler made quite the impression when he appeared on I’m A Celebrity way back in 2004, with his reactions during a particular Bushtucker Trial still remembered to this day.

When Paul was first linked to the all stars series in May, a report in The Sun suggested he was more on a producers’ wish list, rather than he had already signed on the dotted line, but we definitely wouldn’t rule out seeing him back on the show.

Dean Gaffney

ITV/Shutterstock

Much like Paul, former EastEnders actor Dean served up some serious gold in the show’s Bushtucker Trials during his original appearance on the show back in 2006, ultimately winding up in fifth place.

An unnamed source told The Sun he had “signed on the dotted line” to appear, so guess we can ready ourselves for more classic TV moments.

Myleene Klass

ITV/Shutterstock

Former Hear’Say singer and TV presenter Myleene finished runner-up on the 2006 series to Matt Willis, and is looking likely to reunite with former campmate Dean Gaffney for another jungle stint.

Following the announcement of the all stars series, Myleene claimed her original appearance was “one of the best times of my life” hinting she might be persuaded to return. However, she joked to Metro: “She says now! I’ve totally blanked out everything that was horrific. I forget that they locked me in a coffin!”

Jordan Banjo

ITV/Shutterstock

Diversity dance member and presenter Jordan appeared on the 2016 series of I’m A Celebrity, where he was fourth to be eliminated.

The Sun reported that he had already signed up for a second stint in the jungle, which could also see him reunited with one of his former campmates – speaking of whom…

Carol Vorderman

ITV/Shutterstock

TV presenter and mathematician Carol appeared alongside Jordan on the 2016 series and is reportedly among the stars producers were hoping to persuade to return, according to The Sun.

During her original stint, she was fifth to leave the show, but has spoken fondly of it in the years since.

Lady Colin Campbell

ITV/Shutterstock

Author and socialite ‘Lady C’ was one of the show’s most explosive campmates ever, so it’s perhaps of little surprise to hear bosses were keen on getting her back for the all stars series.

However, Lady C – who left the 2015 series near the end of the show due to medical reasons – made it pretty clear she didn’t enjoy her time in the jungle the first time around, telling The Mirror earlier this year: “I found the experience extremely ­disagreeable, so it’s one I’d not be in a rush to repeat except for good money.”

Georgia Toffolo

James Gourley/Shutterstock

Former Made In Chelsea cast member Georgia is so far the only King or Queen of the Jungle rumoured to be returning to defend their title.

She won the 2017 series ahead of Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas and broadcaster Iain Lee, and according to The Sun has bagged a far superior pay deal than the one she had for her original stint.

Amir Khan

ITV/Shutterstock

Another 2017 campmate who is apparently in line to re-enter the jungle is boxer Amir Khan, who finished up fifth on the series.

He basically confirmed he would be returning shortly after details of the series were announced, telling The Sun: “I’ve been asked to do a very, very big show. I can’t give the name to you. But I’ll give you a clue; I’ve been on it before!”

Gillian McKeith

ITV/Shutterstock

TV nutritionist Gillian was responsible for one of the most iconic I’m A Celebrity moments ever when she apparently fainted in response to being told she’d been voted to do a live Bushtucker Trial on the show back in 2010.

She was one of the first celebrities rumoured following the announcement of the all stars series, with The Sun reporting at the time she was “all but confirmed” for the show after being on bosses’ “hit list”.

Helen Flanagan

ITV/Shutterstock

Former Coronation Street star Helen did not exactly have the easiest time in the jungle back in 2012, frequently voted to take on Bushtucker Trials, which she often refused to do out of fear.