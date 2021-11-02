A certain castle in Wales is set to be opening its doors to a host of celebrity guests very soon, when the new series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! gets underway.
For I’m A Celebrity’s 21st run, Ant and Dec will once again be back on presenting duties, with fans of the long-running reality show having just a short wait before it returns to our screens.
Here’s everything can tell you about the new series for the time being...
What’s the start date for the new series of I’m A Celebrity?
According to The Sun, I’m A Celebrity will be returning to our screens on Sunday 21 November.
Where will it be taking place?
For the second year running, ITV is moving I’m A Celebrity from its usual spot in the Australian jungle to Gwrych Castle, North Wales, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Like last year’s series, which saw Giovanna Fletcher being crowned Queen of the Castle, I’m A Celebrity’s usual exotic surroundings are being swapped for a more medieval setting.
Which stars have been rumoured for the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up?
As the new series approaches, more and more celebrities have been tipped to be taking part.
Some of the more popular rumoured names include former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips, Great British Bake Off champion Nadiya Hussain, soap stars Adam Woodyatt, Jake Wood and Simon Gregson and TV personality Richard Madeley, who has done little to dispel reports about his involvement.
ITV producers are also reportedly eyeing up a former Drag Race UK queen, with Baga Chipz, Bimini Bon Boulash and Cheryl Hole among those whose names are apparently in the frame.
A video of Ant and Dec taking a look at the line-up has also been shared online, though obviously the identities of the contestants were kept under wraps:
Will there be a spin-off on ITV2 or the ITV Hub this year?
It doesn’t look like it. Bosses axed long-running ITV2 spin-off Extra Camp (previously known as I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here NOW!) in 2020, due to production costs.
It was replaced by The Daily Drop on the ITV Hub, which saw Vick Hope commenting on the goings on in the castle over the last 24 hours, though this has also apparently been shelved.
Is there a trailer for the new series?
There certainly is. Have a watch for yourself below: