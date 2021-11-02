ITV/Shutterstock Ant and Dec in the I'm A Celebrity castle last year

A certain castle in Wales is set to be opening its doors to a host of celebrity guests very soon, when the new series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! gets underway.

For I’m A Celebrity’s 21st run, Ant and Dec will once again be back on presenting duties, with fans of the long-running reality show having just a short wait before it returns to our screens.

Here’s everything can tell you about the new series for the time being...

What’s the start date for the new series of I’m A Celebrity?

According to The Sun, I’m A Celebrity will be returning to our screens on Sunday 21 November.

Where will it be taking place?

For the second year running, ITV is moving I’m A Celebrity from its usual spot in the Australian jungle to Gwrych Castle, North Wales, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.