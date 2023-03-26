Ant and Dec pictured during last year's series of I'm A Celebrity James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

ITV has revealed which former I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! campmates will be returning to the show for its upcoming All Stars edition.

Last year, Ant and Dec confirmed that a special version of I’m A Celebrity had already been recorded in South Africa, featuring former contestants from across the long-running reality show’s first 19 seasons.

On Saturday night, it was confirmed that the new series – titled I’m A Celebrity… South Africa – would begin airing next month.

During the latest edition of Saturday Night Takeaway, the nine celebrities taking part in the launch episode were also revealed.

The cast of I'm A Celebrity... South Africa Charlie Sperring/ITV

However, the line-up was previously “leaked” in The Sun last year and consisted of 15 stars in total, meaning we could well expect a few late additions later on in the series.

Among those also tipped to take part include musician Myleene Klass, Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo and nutrition expert Gillian McKeith.

Because the series has already been pre-recorded, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will not feature a public vote.

Instead, the returning campmates will battle against each other in grueling Bushtucker Trials in a bid to be crowned the first ever I’m A Celebrity legend.

