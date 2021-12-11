Soap star Adam lasted 13 days on the ITV show while gold medallist diver Matty stayed 18 days in Gwrych Castle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following his exit from the camp, Adam said he was nervous about being himself as he had “spent 36 years with a script” playing character Ian Beale on EastEnders.

(L-R) Matty Lee and Adam Woodyatt Kieron McCarronKieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

He said “I have had a fantastic time…We were a very united camp, David (Ginola) said we needed to keep the dressing room together. I have had such a laugh…but I wanted to do an eating trial.”

Advertisement

Speaking to presenters Ant andDec following his elimination, Matty described his time in the camp as “tough”.

The 23-year-old added: “Winning a gold medal was the best thing I could ever have dreamed of, but you win a medal for yourself. Getting stars for camp is for other people.”

Advertisement

The shock double exit means just Frankie Bridge, David Ginola, Danny Miller and Simon Gregson remain in the camp.

The four will compete in the infamous Celebrity Cyclone trial in Saturday’s programme.

Earlier in the programme, former footballer David Ginola vowed to have “important” therapy having previously told his campmates how he survived a heart attack during a charity match in France in 2016.

I'm A Celebrity ITVITV/Shutterstock

In the episode, the 54-year-old, who received CPR on the pitch from fellow footballer Frederic Mendy, was asked if he received therapy after his heart attack.

David said: “I should have. When I was out of the hospital, it was the first thing they asked me to do. They said, ‘You will not have all the answers to your questions, at least go and talk’.

“I will (get some)… I think it’s necessary, it’s very important. Just to clarify things and say, wow, OK.”

In Friday’s show, Frankie Bridge also opened up about being treated in hospital for depression in 2011.

Frankie Bridge ITVITV/Shutterstock

She said: “I’ve always had depression and anxiety and I just had a breakdown when I was about 21. I’d been through a really bad break-up, that was really public and everyone was really horrible.

Advertisement

“I was with Wayne (Bridge), I was able to function at work, but then I’d come home and I couldn’t function. Just cry all the time. I didn’t want to be alive any more, basically.

“Wayne called my doctor and was, like, ‘I don’t know what to do with her any more’. So they came and saw me and they decided that I should go into hospital.”

The mother-of-two said she had to shoot a music video in Iceland before being driven from the airport to hospital.

Talking about her hospital experience, the 32-year-old added: “You think I’d feel really, like, I’d hate it, but actually it’s a really nice memory.

“It was the first time in years I felt really relaxed, I didn’t have to hide anything.

“I didn’t have to pretend to be happy all the time. Being in hospital was a breath of fresh air, really, but it’s a young age to have a mental breakdown.

“My main reason for wanting to get better was because I knew I wanted kids. I was like, I can’t be like this if I want to be a mum.

“I was really lucky that Wayne put me in there, basically, and could afford to send me.”