I'm A Food Safety Expert — Follow These Rules When Storing Festive Food

Now that the Big Day is finally here and we’re all suitably submerged in chocolate and nostalgia. the last thing we need is to get unwell from the leftovers which, frankly, are the best part of twixmas.

Thankfully, Chris Hassall, food safety expert from certified online training course provider, Virtual College by Netex — who offer food storage and food hygiene training — has shared essential food storage safety tips for the festive season.

Our turkey sarnies are saved.

How to properly store your festive food

Make sure your fridge temperature is set correctly

Hassall says: “It’s important to make sure you’re storing food in your fridge properly, to ensure it’s safe to eat. Always make sure your fridge temperature is set at less than 5C.

“To keep the fridge at a stable temperature, make sure you’re not overcrowding it. This can prevent proper air circulation leading to inconsistent temperatures and an uneven cooling of food.”

Who knew!

Understand the layout of your fridge

When it comes to storing your Christmas food effectively, Hassall says: “Use the top shelf to store ready-to-eat foods such as cooked meats, sandwich fillings and leftovers as they won’t drip down and contaminate other items. Leftovers usually last up to three days on the top shelf.

“Place dairy products, eggs and packaged food that doesn’t require cooking on the middle shelves, as the temperature is slightly cooler here.

“The lower shelf is the coolest part of the fridge and is where raw meats and fish in sealed containers should be stored, to minimise the chances of cross-contamination.”

Finally, Hassall recommends using the fridge drawer for fruits and vegetables. Before you race to do it, though, check that they’re all safe to be stored together. He says: “Some fruits such as peaches, plums and pears can produce gas that makes vegetables rot at a faster pace.”

Festive rot. Lovely.

Consider where the ‘warm spots’ are

The temperature of your fridge varies throughout, so it’s important to move food around accordingly.

Hassall explains: “The side of the fridge often has uneven temperatures. While this is a popular spot to store eggs, we recommend moving these to the middle shelf, as the rate of spoilage is accelerated if stored in the side compartment.

“Fridge doors are the warmest part, as they are opened and closed often, so are therefore more susceptible to temperature fluctuations. Low risk foods such as sauces and drinks should be placed here, as they are less likely to spoil.”

I really need to rethink my vibes-based layout.

Stay on top of cleaning

Hassall also shares why monitoring and cleaning out your fridge regularly is important: “Mould reproduces using spores that it omits into the air. If you have mouldy food in the fridge, these spores will spread through the air and could land on other food items, causing contamination.

“To stay on top of cleaning, make sure to throw away expired food weekly and always make sure to clean up any spills immediately, as these can contaminate other food items.”

Don’t forget to clear out fridge staples

“The majority of condiments that haven’t been opened can be stored at room temperature in a cupboard, but once they have been opened, they should always be stored in a fridge.

“Shelves in the door are ideal for this kind of item, but otherwise you should store open condiments at the top of a fridge. Make sure to clear these out every few months, to ensure they are not producing mould spores, which become airborne.”

Grim.

Ensure leftovers are safely reheated

While appropriate storing of your food is key, it’s important that food is safely reheated too.

“When it comes to reheating food, you can reheat most items in the microwave, on the hob or in the oven. Just remember foods should only be reheated once.

“Make sure sauces are brought to the boil before serving and make sure meat is piping hot throughout. Remember to cover food while reheating, to ensure it is heated all the way through.”

