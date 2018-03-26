When Britain Leaves The EU, We Must Scrap The Immigration Target And Focus On Integration

With this week marking one year until Britain officially leaves the EU, HuffPost is running a series of blogs answering big questions still left unanswered about our Brexit future. Today, Bright Blue researcher James Dobson and Tory MP Sir Gerald Howarth write on how our immigration system should look after we leave. Follow the series on #BrexitFuture

There’s little doubt that the British public’s decision to vote to leave the European Union in 2016 was, in part, motivated by dissatisfaction with Britain’s current immigration system.

According to the British Election Survey, immigration was the most important issue for ‘leave’ voters in the campaign. While many politicians have recognised this dissatisfaction, few have sought to outline a vision of what Britain’s immigration system should look like after Brexit.

Bright Blue has conducted a significant amount of public opinion polling on this issue. Drawing on the findings of this polling, we have outlined a post-Brexit immigration system that would demand the support of the British public. But, to achieve this public support, the Government will need to significantly reform the current immigration system.

First, the Government must abandon its net migration target. The target - which aims to reduce immigration to the tens of thousands - has been missed in every quarter since its introduction in 2010. It is arbitrary and indiscriminate, and the consistent failure to meet it has contributed to a belief that immigration is ‘out of control’, and detrimental to this country.

To replace the target, the Government should introduce new targets – on gross numbers and the visa process – for different categories of migrants. This would ensure targets are much more aligned with public opinion. Our polling, for example, shows that the public are extremely relaxed about the current number of international students studying in the UK, the number of skilled migrants coming to the UK, and the number of migrants traveling to work in the NHS. Yet the current net migration target takes no account of this nuance in public opinion and lumps all forms of migration together.