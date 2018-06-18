We’ll admit that when we heard that there was a sequel to ‘The Incredibles’ in the works, we were a little skeptical.

Sure, it’s got a cult following on social media, and scene-stealer Edna Mode is one of the most underrated animated characters of the past 20 years, but when you’re reeling off a list of Pixar’s most memorable films, ‘The Incredibles’ doesn’t exactly come near the top of the list next to ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Finding Nemo’.

Was anyone actually crying out for a second ‘Incredibles’ film?

Well, it turns out that yes. Yes they were.