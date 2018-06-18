We’ll admit that when we heard that there was a sequel to ‘The Incredibles’ in the works, we were a little skeptical.
Sure, it’s got a cult following on social media, and scene-stealer Edna Mode is one of the most underrated animated characters of the past 20 years, but when you’re reeling off a list of Pixar’s most memorable films, ‘The Incredibles’ doesn’t exactly come near the top of the list next to ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Finding Nemo’.
Was anyone actually crying out for a second ‘Incredibles’ film?
Well, it turns out that yes. Yes they were.
Following its opening weekend in the US, ‘The Incredibles 2’ is already smashing records, reportedly drawing in as much as $180 million (roughly £136 million) in a matter of days.
This figure marks the biggest debut for an animated film in US cinema history, even when adjusted for inflation (via Vulture), beating previous record-holder ‘Finding Dory’, which scooped $135 million (£102 million) when it debuted two years ago.
Although it’s been 14 years since ‘The Incredibles’ first hit cinemas, its sequel picks up just three months after the last film, with the destruction caused by the showdown in the last film not exactly having put the superhero Parr family in good stead with the public.
Reviews for the hit film have been largely positive, but UK fans still have a bit of a wait on their hands, as it won’t arrive in cinemas here until 13 July.
Director Brad Bird - who also provides the voice of Edna Mode - has hinted that a third film could be coming, as delays to production meant certain aspects that he and his team came up with for ‘The Incredibles 2’ were ultimately not able to be used.