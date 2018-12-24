Hundreds of people have been searching through destroyed buildings looking for survivors after a deadly tsunami smashed into the Indonesian coast on Saturday.
The number of people reported killed has risen from 281 to 373 with more than 1,000 were injured according to a spokesperson for Indonesia’s disaster agency.
The tsunami hit after the Anak Krakatau volcano erupted, possibly triggering underwater landslides which could have been the cause of the huge waves that hit the country.
The volcano erupted again on Sunday, spewing ash and smoke. The tsunami hit the coastlines of western Java and southern Sumatra islands, and the death toll is expected to rise when authorities reach all affected areas.
Coastal residents have been warned to keep away from beaches amid fears it could trigger a new wave could hit.
The Indonesian Medical Association said it has distributed more doctors and medical equipment across the country. Most patients being treated are domestic tourists who were visiting the beach during the long holiday weekend, the association said.
Dramatic video posted on social media showed an Indonesian pop band performing under a tent on Tanjung Lesung beach when the waves hit.
In an emotional video on instagram the lead singer, Riefian Fajarsyah, said two of the bands crew were dead, while his wife and several of the band members are still missing.
There was very little warning about the oncoming tsunami, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the chief spokesman for the Indonesian disaster agency said on Twitter: “The current early warning system is for earthquake activity” and not volcanos or landslides.
He added Indonesia’s tsunami buoy network detection system had “not been operational since 2012”.
“Vandalism, a limited budget, and technical damage mean there were no tsunami buoys at this time,” he said. “They need to be rebuilt to strengthen the Indonesian tsunami early warning system.”
In the city of Bandar Lampung on southern Sumatra, hundreds of residents took refuge at the governor’s office.
Alif, a resident in Pandeglang district, said the tsunami reached about 9.8ft high. He told MetroTV station that many people were still searching for missing relatives.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed his sympathy and ordered government agencies to respond quickly to the disaster.
“My deep condolences to the victims in Banten and Lumpung provinces,” he said. “Hopefully, those who are left have patience.”
The Anak Krakatau volcano in the Sunda Strait that links the Indian Ocean and Java Sea erupted about 24 minutes before the tsunami, the geophysics agency said.
The 1,000ft-high volcano, about 124 miles south-west of capital Jakarta, has been erupting since June.
In July, authorities widened its no-go areas to 1.24 miles from the crater.