Hundreds of people have been searching through destroyed buildings looking for survivors after a deadly tsunami smashed into the Indonesian coast on Saturday.

The number of people reported killed has risen from 281 to 373 with more than 1,000 were injured according to a spokesperson for Indonesia’s disaster agency.

The tsunami hit after the Anak Krakatau volcano erupted, possibly triggering underwater landslides which could have been the cause of the huge waves that hit the country.

The volcano erupted again on Sunday, spewing ash and smoke. The tsunami hit the coastlines of western Java and southern Sumatra islands, and the death toll is expected to rise when authorities reach all affected areas.

Coastal residents have been warned to keep away from beaches amid fears it could trigger a new wave could hit.

The Indonesian Medical Association said it has distributed more doctors and medical equipment across the country. Most patients being treated are domestic tourists who were visiting the beach during the long holiday weekend, the association said.