Demonstrators at the inquiry into the NHS infected blood scandal. JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has suffered an embarrassing defeat in the Commons after Tory MPs rebelled to back a new body to help infected blood victims get payouts.

Some 23 Conservatives defied party orders and voted for a Labour amendment to the victims and prisoners bill, according to the division list. The change narrowly passed by 246 votes to 242, but a defeat for the government is rare given the size of the Tory majority.

An independent inquiry into the scandal was set up in 2017 to look into why thousands of people were given infected blood in the 1970s and 1980s and whether there was a cover-up.

More than 3,000 people have died after developing HIV and hepatitis C in one of the worst scandals in NHS history.

Victims or the bereaved partners of victims are eligible for payments of around £100,000. But the government has been under pressure to expand the compensation scheme to include the parents and children of victims.

Despite the Government whipping Tory MPs to vote against my amendment, we won the Commons vote to 246 votes to 242 tonight. #victory pic.twitter.com/num7dcvTTP — Diana Johnson DBE MP 🇬🇧🇺🇦🌈 (@DianaJohnsonMP) December 4, 2023

The inquiry was expected to publish its final report this autumn but the document will now be published in March 2024.

Ministers have suggested the position on further compensation was unlikely to change until the inquiry concluded.

Labour’s amendment called for an arms-length body to administer compensation to be established within three months of the legislation becoming law.