This Is Why That Inside Out 2 Post-Credits Scene Was Added At The Last Minute

This article contains spoilers for Inside Out 2.
If you stuck around until the very end of Disney’s new Inside Out sequel, you’ll have been rewarded with a brief post-credits sequence.
And if you didn’t… well, allow us to bring you up to speed, first of all.
Early on in the film, when Joy and her fellow emotions are banished to the back of Riley’s mind by the new recruits to Headquarters, they meet some weird and wonderful characters.
Among them is Deep Dark Secret, a slightly menacing figure who represents one of 13-year-old Riley’s biggest shames.
When Joy presses exactly what Riley’s secret is, the character insists that it’s not the right time.
But once the credits have rolled, viewers finally get to find out what Riley has been hiding – the time she burned a hole in her grandmother’s rug.
“That’s it??” Joy responds. “I thought you were going to say the time we peed in the pool.”
Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann has since admitted that this sequence was a last-minute addition, as she’d initially wanted to keep a question mark over what Riley’s secret actually was.
“I always loved the idea of leaving a little mystery with Deep Dark Secret and having audiences debate as to what the secret was,” he told USA Today.
However, the more the film was shown to test audiences, “the more people were dying to know what it was”, so the writing team put together one last scene to spill the beans.
Inside Out 2 has been a huge success for Disney, after recent animated offerings like Strange World, Wish and Elemental’s disappointing box office performances.
Given Disney is now leaning towards pushing out sequels, it’s a fair bet Inside Out 3 could be in production before long, but before that, it’s also been confirmed that a TV series based on the show will hit Disney+ in the spring of 2025.