Disney Announces Three New Sequels Are In The Works – Including Frozen III

Disney has announced sequels to three of its biggest films are in the works.

After being reinstated as CEO last year, Disney boss Bob Iger shared the news of the new films in a Q1 earnings call on Wednesday.

He disclosed that a third film in the Frozen series is coming, after Frozen II proved to be a box office success back in 2019.

Cast member Josh Gad – who voices the snowman character Olaf in both Frozen films – celebrated the news on Twitter shortly after it was announced, teasing he was excited to “head back… into the unknown”.

Meanwhile, a fifth instalment in the Toy Story franchise has also been announced, as well as a follow-up to Zootopia.

The most recent fourth Toy Story film was also released in 2019, while Zootopia spawned a spin-off TV series on streaming service Disney+ last year.

A sequel to Pixar’s Inside Out was also announced in 2022.

“We’ll have more to share about this production soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivalled brands and franchises,” Iger said.

News of the upcoming films comes as Iger news that Disney is cutting around 7,000 jobs as part of a “significant transformation” at the company.

As of 1 October, Disney employed 220,000 people, of which about 166,000 worked in the US and 54,000 internationally.

In its latest results, solid growth at Disney’s theme parks helped offset tepid performance in its video streaming and movie business.