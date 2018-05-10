There is now a ‘Black dot of death’ iMessage bug aimed at iPhone users that will completely crash the Messages app if opened. This bug is potentially even worse than the WhatsApp ‘Text bomb’ that has been affecting Android users thanks to there being no easy way of deleting the message once you’ve received it.

Just like the WhatsApp bug this message works by overloading the smartphone with thousands of pieces of hidden unicode text. In this particular case it’s so effective in breaking the iPhone that you can’t even re-open the Messages app to then delete the offending message. This is a step up from the WhatsApp message which simply froze the screen on chat screen itself. How does it work? It’s devilishly simple. The victim gets the message and then all they have to do is either tap on the message as it appears as a notification or then tap on the black dot itself when they open the message.