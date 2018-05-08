Donald Trump To Withdraw The US From The Iran Nuclear Deal

Donald Trump has announced the US is to pull out of the landmark nuclear deal with Iran - demolishing a Obama-era agreement and leaving the US isolated on the world stage.

The US President said he will not extend waivers on sanctions targeting Iran’s nuclear programme, and said he would impose the “highest level” of economic punishment on the country, as he blasted a “regime of great terror”.

Hitting out at the “horrible, one-sided deal that should have never ever been made”, Trump said at the White House:

“I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. “In a few moments, I will sign a presidential memorandum to begin reinstating US nuclear sanctions on the Iranian regime. “We will be instituting the highest level of economic sanctions.”

Trump said the deal was a “great embarrassment” to him and warned it would lead to an “arms race” in the Middle East.

He said: “The Iran deal is defective at its core. If we do nothing, we know exactly what will happen.

“In just a short period of time, the world’s leading state sponsor of terror will be on the cusp of acquiring the world’s most dangerous weapon.”

He said: “The United States no longer makes empty threats. When I make promises, I keep them.”

Trump also warned other countries not to help the Iranian government.

He added: “As we exit the Iran deal we will be working with our allies to find a real, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Iran nuclear threat.”

The move ends US compliance with the Obama pact under which Iran accepted restrictions on its nuclear programme in exchange for economic relief.

For the Europeans, Trump’s withdrawal constitutes a dispiriting proof that trying to appease the mercurial American president is a futile exercise.

The three EU members of the deal — the UK, France and Germany – were insistent the deal should remain.

French President Emmanuel Macron immediately condemned the move to leave the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).