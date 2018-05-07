Donald Trump Could Win Nobel Peace Prize If Iran Nuclear Deal Is Fixed, Boris Johnson Says

Donald Trump could win the Nobel Peace Prize if he can fix the Iran nuclear deal, Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Trump has branded the accord the “worst” deal ever backed by the US and will decide on May 12 whether to reimpose sanctions and effectively torpedo the international alliance behind the deal.

But the British Foreign Secretary, who is visiting the US this week, is trying to persuade the president not to pull out of the long-fought for agreement.

Johnson said that, if he backs the Iran deal, Trump has as much chance of winning the award as Barack Obama.

Speaking to Sky News, Johnson said: “If he can fix North Korea and if he can fix the Iran nuclear deal then I don’t see why he is any less of a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize than Barack Obama, who got it before he even did anything.”