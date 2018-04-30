Netanyahu's Ridiculously Basic Power Point On Iran Makes Sense With Trump At The Helm

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s message was very clear - so clear he wrote it in giant Times New Roman letters on a screen behind him.

Israel presented on Monday what it said was evidence that Iran had continued gathering nuclear knowledge after signing a 2015 agreement with world powers to curb it, calling on Washington to jettison the agreement.

Inevitably this drew more than a bit of mockery.

#Netanyahu 's power point demo on the evils of Iran looks like a pyramid scheme presentation done in the ballroom at the local Sheraton where people pay 100 quid to learn the secrets of a real estate "guru."

I see Benjamin Netanyahu has got a power point presentation to share. pic.twitter.com/nD1MhLbl53

But the incredibly basic approach makes sense when you remember who it was for - Donald Trump.

The US President has a notoriously short attention span. Last year, NATO planners were said to be “freaking out” over how to get him to digest complex information relating to global affairs.

A source told Foreign Policy at the time: “It’s kind of ridiculous how they are preparing to deal with Trump.

“It’s like they’re preparing to deal with a child—someone with a short attention span and mood who has no knowledge of NATO, no interest in in-depth policy issues, nothing.”

Let’s look at that picture again...