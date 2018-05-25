Ireland Abortion Referendum Exit Poll Signals Emphatic 'Yes' Vote To Repeal Eighth Amendment

Ireland’s historic abortion referendum is on course to be a landslide for the ‘Yes’ campaign, according to the first exit poll.
Polls closed at 10pm, and minutes later the Irish Times published a poll that projecting that ‘Yes’ was on course to get 68 per cent of the vote, and ‘No’ just 32 per cent.
A final result anywhere close to that would see the repeal of the Eighth Amendment of the state’s constitution - which prohibits terminations unless a mother’s life is in danger - pass convincingly.
Four thousand voters were interviewed by Ipsos/MRBI as they left polling stations on Friday.
Sampling began at 7am and was conducted at 160 locations across every constituency throughout the day. The margin of error is estimated at +/- 1.5%, the newspaper said.
At the headquarters for the official campaign for ‘Yes’, Together For Yes, there was “barely a dry eye”.
A breakdown of the poll suggested young people had overwhelmingly vote for ‘Yes’.
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that the exit poll projected 68% had voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment, adding: “Hope this is right. #RepealThe8th”
Other exit polls, which are based on questioning people as they leave polling stations, are expected later on Friday night.
Counting does not begin until Saturday morning, with official result expected later in the day.
Earlier Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, a proponent of liberalising Ireland’s strict abortion regime, predicted a high turnout would be good for those campaigning for change.
Thousands of Irish citizens living overseas have travelled home in droves to exercise their democratic right on the emotive issue.
The specific question people were asked was whether they wanted to see the Eighth Amendment replaced with wording in the constitution that would hand politicians the responsibility to set future laws on abortion, unhindered by constitutional strictures.
Earlier, Ireland’s president and political leaders were among 3 million people expected to vote, with 6,500 polling stations open across the country.
