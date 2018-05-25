Ireland Abortion Referendum Exit Poll Signals Emphatic 'Yes' Vote To Repeal Eighth Amendment

Ireland’s historic abortion referendum is on course to be a landslide for the ‘Yes’ campaign, according to the first exit poll.

Polls closed at 10pm, and minutes later the Irish Times published a poll that projecting that ‘Yes’ was on course to get 68 per cent of the vote, and ‘No’ just 32 per cent.

A final result anywhere close to that would see the repeal of the Eighth Amendment of the state’s constitution - which prohibits terminations unless a mother’s life is in danger - pass convincingly.

Four thousand voters were interviewed by Ipsos/MRBI as they left polling stations on Friday.

Sampling began at 7am and was conducted at 160 locations across every constituency throughout the day. The margin of error is estimated at +/- 1.5%, the newspaper said.

At the headquarters for the official campaign for ‘Yes’, Together For Yes, there was “barely a dry eye”.