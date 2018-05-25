Voters in Ireland are heading to the polls this morning to decide whether the country should repeal its abortion laws, which are some of the most restrictive in the world.

In the country’s sixth referendum on the issue, Irish people will vote ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on whether the constitution’s Eighth Amendment - which gives pregnant women and unborn fetuses an equal right to life - should be repealed.

The referendum has seen Irish people living all over the world return to their home country to vote, with others who have been out of Ireland too long to qualify flying back to campaign for their camp.

According to the country’s Local Government Department, more than 3.2 million people are registered to vote.

The polls, which opened at 7am on Friday, will close at 10pm, with the results expected to be announced on Saturday.