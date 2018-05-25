Voters in Ireland are heading to the polls this morning to decide whether the country should repeal its abortion laws, which are some of the most restrictive in the world.
In the country’s sixth referendum on the issue, Irish people will vote ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on whether the constitution’s Eighth Amendment - which gives pregnant women and unborn fetuses an equal right to life - should be repealed.
The referendum has seen Irish people living all over the world return to their home country to vote, with others who have been out of Ireland too long to qualify flying back to campaign for their camp.
According to the country’s Local Government Department, more than 3.2 million people are registered to vote.
The polls, which opened at 7am on Friday, will close at 10pm, with the results expected to be announced on Saturday.
Voters have been barred from wearing campaign pins or jumpers while casting their ballot in the highly-charged referendum, with canvassing banned within 50 metres of polling stations.
The vote could see a radical change in women’s access to abortions in Ireland.
Under the country’s current legislation on abortion, terminating a pregnancy is effectively illegal. Women who breach the law can face up to 14 years in prison.
While Irish politicians voted to allow terminations under “limited circumstances” in 2013 - including when the mother’s life is under threat as a result of the pregnancy - just 25 legal abortions were carried out in Ireland in 2016.
In the same year, 3,265 Irish women travelled to the UK for a termination.
If current laws are overturned, women will be able to legally obtain an abortion within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and up to 24 weeks in cases where the woman’s life or health is at risk.
Terminations will also be allowed if the unborn baby had a fatal abnormality.