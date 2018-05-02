Friends of a Plymouth woman who died during a gruelling Ironman race in Marbella will run her “favourite route” on Sunday in tribute.

Sharon Lang was competing in the 40-44 age group of the Ironman 70.3 Marbella on Sunday when she was found face down in the Mediterranean during the 1,900 metre (1.18 mile) opening swim.

Attempts to resuscitate Lang were unsuccessful and she is said to have remained unconscious until she died on Monday at the Costa del Sol Hospital. Her death is being investigated by local authorities.

Kirsty Prowse, who is believed to have competed alongside Lang in Marbella, is organising a run in her late friend’s honour so those who knew her can “get together soon to grieve for our dear friend”.

“As you all know Sharon loved running and with the news of her sudden death I feel it is so important for us all to get together and mark her life with a fitting tribute before her funeral,” Prowse wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.