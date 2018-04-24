More than 1,000 people who took part in Sunday’s London Marathon have pledged to run 3.7 miles in tribute to ‘Masterchef: The Professionals’ contestant Matt Campbell, who died in hospital after collapsing at the 22.5 miles mark during the race.

Writing on the London Marathon Training and Support Facebook group, runner Matt Dorber, 33, from Somerset, called on members to #FinishForMatt and donate £5 to the fundraising page the chef set up for the marathon.

“When I saw the news, it hit everyone in the group hard because it could have been literally any one of us, particularly in that heat,” Dorber tells HuffPost UK.

“We’d all trained so hard and had all these fears over the last few months of injuries and not finishing, and even going round the race you felt a real group spirit, stopping to help others, sharing water, gels, giving each other encouragement.”

More than 1,000 people have now joined the Facebook event ‘Finish for Matt’, pledging to run in Matt’s memory this Saturday, with many already completing the 3.7 miles and sharing photos on social media.