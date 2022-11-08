Life
18 Genuinely Useful Kitchen Gadgets Amazon Reviewers Are Losing Their Sh*t Over

Take the stress out of peeling, chopping, and even tidying up, with these bestselling tools and gadgets.

Shopping Writer

These gadgets are perfect for people (like me) who loathe cooking
Amazon
While some people see cooking dinner as a relaxing and enjoyable way to signify the end of the working day, I’ve personally always found it to be quite the opposite. From peeling and chopping endless vegetables, to tidying and cleaning up after I’ve finished, I find the whole cooking process to be infuriating and time-consuming.

But in a bid to ensure I steer clear of the take-out – and continue on my quest to cook healthy meals – I bought this bestselling 4-in-1 vegetable chopper a few weeks ago. It truly changed my life, and so I’ve since become obsessed with finding other gadgets, tools, and accessories that reviewers swear have made cooking so much easier. Here are a few I’ve got my eye on.

1
Amazon
This measurable oil dispenser with a silicone brush
Measuring out how much oil you need is so much easier with this handy 2-in-1 glass container and dispenser. Once you squeeze the dropper, oil will be brought up to the top of the container, where you’ll be able to see on the scale how much you’ve got.
£8.99 from Amazon
2
Amazon
This automatic electric peeler that’ll take the skin off any potatoes
Whether you’re dealing with potatoes, apples, or oranges this electric peeler will take the hassle out of removing any tough fruit or vegetable skins. Simply fix the fruit insertion pin, adjust the blade so it’s in the right position for peeling, press the switch, and watch it get to work!
£26.98 from Amazon
3
Amazon
This viral crimper for making delicious toasties in minutes
Taking TikTok by storm, this nifty gadget will help you make the most delicious toasties out of any bread thins or pockets. Simply put together your dream mini toastie in the container, push the lid down to crimp the whole thing together, remove it, and then slot the sandwich straight in your toaster!
£14.99 from Amazon
4
Amazon
This collapsible bin that hooks over the cupboard door
There’s nothing worse than having loads of vegetable peels and ends to clear from the countertop once you’ve finished cooking. So, keep on top of it while you cook by hooking this collapsible bin to a cupboard door, and clearing up as you go.
£15.99 from Amazon
5
Amazon
This clever silicone storage pod for half an avocado
This silicone stretch cover has been designed to fit snugly around half of an avocado, and help it stay fresh for longer. A far more effective and eco-friendly solution to covering it with plastic wrap.
£4.99 from Amazon
6
Amazon
This set of three silicone heat-resistant mats
These silicone mats not only look great, but will also help ensure your worktops stay protected from any burns thanks to their heat-resistant properties. Plus, they come in various different colours and patterns.
£12.99 from Amazon
7
Amazon
A mini electric chopper for small ingredients like garlic and ginger
This mini chopper is great for those fiddly ingredients that need to be super finely diced, like garlic, ginger, chillies, and shallots. Once charged up by the USB cable, it’ll have enough power for up to thirty five uses.
£12.99 from Amazon
8
Amazon
This mini bag sealer for half-used packets
Tidying up after cooking can take ages if you’re working with lots of different half-used bags of ingredients. But with this handy mini sealer, you can quickly close up packets of rice and pasta, without leaving behind any mess.
£13.99 from Amazon
9
Amazon
A knife sharpener that’s safe and easy to use
Unsurprisingly, chopping with a knife that isn’t fully sharp actually makes the whole process take way longer. So ensure you’re working with the best tools by using this highly-reviewed knife sharpener to keep all your blades in prime condition.
£6.25 from Amazon
10
Amazon
This bestselling meat thermometer is a must-have
Swap having to constantly cut open your chicken fillets to check they’re cooked for simply inserting this clever thermometer. It’ll let you know the temperature within seconds, so you can be sure you’re serving up food that’s been safely cooked.
£9.99 from Amazon
11
Amazon
This super useful adjustable sink strainer
Whether you’re washing fruit, draining rice, or thawing frozen food, this adjustable sink strainer is up to the task. Plus, it comes in five different colours, and can also double as a drying rack for cutlery and utensils.
£17.99 from Amazon
12
Amazon
An innovative apple corer and slicer
I firmly believe that an apple just tastes better when it’s cut into chunks, and this simple gadget is sure to make coring and slicing my precious daily Pink Lady really easy.
£8.99 from Amazon
13
Amazon
A hands-free electric can opener that’s effortless to use
Especially useful for those who suffer with arthritis or hand pain, this electric opener will remove the lid from any tin can with just one touch. It’s far quicker than a manual option, and leaves behind no sharp edges.
£14.99 from Amazon
14
Amazon
This handheld milk frother with a sleek matching stand
If you like your coffees extra frothy, then treat yourself to this handheld, battery-powered whisk that’ll leave your cappuccinos with a perfect layer of foam. Plus, it comes with a stand, so it is really easy to store.
£12.99 from Amazon
15
Amazon
This amazing pineapple corer and peeler
I absolutely love pineapple, but I often end up buying pricey pre-cut packets so I don’t have to go through the faff of chopping one up. But the reviews for this amazing corer and peeler have convinced me that it doesn’t have to be such a time-consuming task. It also comes with a wedger so you can turn the rings into bite-sized chunks.
£11.99 from Amazon
16
Amazon
Some scissors designed specifically for cutting herbs
Fresh herbs truly complete a meal – but they’re such a pain to chop. Boasting five layers of stainless steel blades, these scissors have been designed to make the task far less painful. Plus, they also work really well on spring onions!
£6.99 from Amazon
17
Amazon
This clever whisk that can twist completely flat
If you’re bored of your utensil drawer constantly getting caught on your bulky whisk, then swap to this silicone one that folds flat so it’s far more compact and easy to store.
£10.10 from Amazon
18
Amazon
A gadget for separating egg whites from the yolk
When placed over a bowl, this clever egg separator will hold on to the complete yolk, while the whites are released through the small gaps. Perfect for making meringues, or whipping up protein-rich egg white omelettes!
£4.59 from Amazon
