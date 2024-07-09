Is Jacob Rees-Mogg About To Make A Comeback As A Reality TV Star?

Jacob Rees-Mogg stands next to Barmy Brunch from The Official Monster Raving Loony Party during the declaration for the North East Somerset constituency last week. Finnbarr Webster via Getty Images

Jacob Rees-Mogg is preparing to make a comeback as a reality TV star - just days after losing his seat in the general election.

The former cabinet minister was one of the biggest Tory scalps of the night when Labour overturned his majority of nearly 15,000.

It has now emerged that he is being followed round by a camera crew for a fly-on-the-wall documentary about his and his family’s life.

According to PoliticsHome, it is expected to be streamed on Discovery+.

A camera crew from the independent production company Optomen filmed Rees-Mogg as he attended a Popular Conservatism event in Westminster this morning.

Asked by HuffPost UK afterwards what the show would be like, he replied: “Aha, wait and see. Wait and see. Wait and see. Wait and see.”

Rees-Mogg was then asked if he was planning to emulate Donald Trump, who became a reality TV star by starring in the US version of The Apprentice.

