Is Screen Time Actually Bad For Your Kids? Experts Say Probably Not

Following the news that the World Health Organisation has officially classed gaming addiction as a mental health condition, you might be reasonable in asking is any screen time ok? Well experts have actually hit back at the classification saying that not only is it “pathologising a hobby” but that it gives people (especially parents) the wrong idea about video games and how much screen time is OK. Officially classified as “gaming disorder” the WHO describes the symptoms as being a level of persistent gaming behaviour so severe it “takes precedence over other life interests.” It also said impaired control over gaming and increased priority given to gaming are among the other symptoms of the disorder. However Dr Pete Etchells, reader in psychology and science communication at Bath Spa University, said evidence into the area was “poor”.

Nintendo Games like the hugely popular title Fortnite have come under particular fire thanks to its free-to-play mechanics and cartoonish gameplay.

“It looks as though we’ve got this clear set of formal criteria for diagnosing something, when really if you look at the research that underpins that we don’t yet,” he said. The classification could cause unnecessary worry for parents and “sets us on a potentially slippery slope”, he added. Dr Etchells said: “We are essentially pathologising a hobby here, so which one is next?” Research has been carried out into tanning and exercise addictions, but Dr Etchells questioned why they had not been given the same attention. “Nobody is talking about those things as seriously potentially harmful things in the same sort of way,” he said. “So there’s a question of why are games special, and I don’t really have a good answer as to why that is, other than they are really popular.” Professor Andy Przybylski, associate professor and director of research at the Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford points out that there is even some evidence that young people can actually benefit from playing games for short periods of time. Research has found those who play for around 1.5 hours a day tended to perform better in some measures of mental health than those who do not play, or play for more than four hours a day, he said.