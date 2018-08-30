PA Archive/PA Images A 'show of solidarity' outside East London Mosque in Whitechapel against US President Donald Trump, after he called for Muslims to be barred from entering America

A column decrying “Islamic England” printed in a US newspaper has been branded “shameful”, with the author accused of mistaking simple British quirks for signs of cultural division.

Writing for the Wall Street Journal, Andy Ngo detailed visits to east London’s Tower Hamlets and Leyton, the East London Mosque, Westminster and Luton, “the birthplace of the English Defence League”.

Writing days after former foreign secretary Boris Johnson sparked uproar by saying Muslim women who wear burkas look like “letterboxes”, Ngo concluded in his final paragraph: “Other tourists might remember London for Buckingham Palace, Piccadilly Circus and Big Ben.

“I’ll remember it for its failed multiculturalism. Or perhaps this is what successful multiculturalism looks like.”