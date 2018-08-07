Theresa May Urges Boris Johnson To Apologise After Burka Comments 'Caused Offence'

Theresa May has backed calls for Boris Johnson to apologise for his comments about Muslim women who wear burkas.

Prime Minister backed Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis, who urged Johnson to apologise for saying Muslim women who wear a burka look like “letter boxes” and bank robbers.

She said his remarks “clearly caused offence”.

Speaking in Scotland, May said: “I do think that we all have to be very careful about the language and terms we use.

“And some of the terms Boris used describing people’s appearance obviously have offended.

“So I agree with Brandon Lewis.

“What’s important is do we believe people should have the right to practise their religion and, in the case of women and the burka and niqab, to choose how they dress.

“I believe women should be able to choose how they dress.”

The PM also said: “These are issues that are openly discussed but in having that discussion it’s important that people think carefully about the language that they use, certain terms in describing people’s appearance that Boris Johnson used have clearly caused offence, that’s why I have said I agree with Brandon Lewis.”

Lewis had ordered Johnson to apologise following a hail of criticism over the remarks, which were labelled “bigotry” by former Tory chair Baroness Warsi.

Johnson has so far refused to apologise and dismissed his critics as “ridiculous”.

A source close to the MP said: “It is ridiculous that these views are being attacked – we must not fall into the trap of shutting down the debate on difficult issues,” said the source.

“We have to call it out. If we fail to speak up for liberal values then we are simply yielding ground to reactionaries and extremists.”