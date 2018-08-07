Tory Minister Condemns Boris Johnson For 'Offensive' Burka Comments

Boris Johnson has been reprimanded by one of his former Foreign Office colleagues for saying Muslim women who wear a burka look like “letter boxes” and bank robbers.

The former foreign secretary made the comments yesterday in an article published in the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Alistair Burt, the minister of state for the Middle East, said Johnson was wrong to have used such language. “I would never have made such a comment, I think there is a degree of offence in that, absolutely right,” he told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme.

“What he was trying to make a serious point about is the UK Government will not enforce any clothing restriction on anyone.”

Burt added: “I wish he hadn’t accompanied it with a comment that I certainly wouldn’t make and I think many people would find offensive.”