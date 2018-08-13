Benjamin Netanyahu Attacks Jeremy Corbyn Over Alleged Wreath-Laying For Terrorists

SEBASTIAN SCHEINER via Getty Images Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hit out at Jeremy Corbyn over claims the Labour leader laid a wreath at alleged terrorists' graves

Benjamin Netanyahu has said Jeremy Corbyn “deserves unequivocal condemnation” after it emerged the Labour leader may have laid wreaths at graves of terrorists behind the 1972 Munich massacre.

The Israeli Prime Minister also accused Corbyn of making a “comparison of Israel to the Nazis” in an extraordinary post on Twitter on Monday.

It comes after the Daily Mail published pictures of the Labour leader holding a wreath in the Palestinian Martyr’s Cemetery in Tunisia during a visit in 2014.

Corbyn has admitted he “was present when [the wreath] was laid” but claimed he was “not actually involved” in any ceremony.

Netanyahu wrote: