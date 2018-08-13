Benjamin Netanyahu Attacks Jeremy Corbyn Over Alleged Wreath-Laying For Terrorists

Benjamin Netanyahu has said Jeremy Corbyn “deserves unequivocal condemnation” after it emerged the Labour leader may have laid wreaths at graves of terrorists behind the 1972 Munich massacre.
The Israeli Prime Minister also accused Corbyn of making a “comparison of Israel to the Nazis” in an extraordinary post on Twitter on Monday.
It comes after the Daily Mail published pictures of the Labour leader holding a wreath in the Palestinian Martyr’s Cemetery in Tunisia during a visit in 2014.
Corbyn has admitted he “was present when [the wreath] was laid” but claimed he was “not actually involved” in any ceremony.
Netanyahu wrote:
Speaking to Sky News on Monday, Corbyn said: “I was present when it was laid, I don’t think I was actually involved in it.
“I was there because I wanted to see a fitting memorial to everyone who has died in every terrorist incident everywhere.”
He added: “You cannot pursue peace through a cycle of violence. The only way you pursue peace is a cycle of dialogue.”
Widows of the Israeli athletes murdered at the 1972 Munich Olympics have said they were “extremely disturbed” by the pictures.
Conservative Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, has suggested that Corbyn should quit as Labour leader over the row.
Jewish Labour MP Luciana Berger has dismissed Corbyn’s explanation. “Being ‘present’ is the same as being involved,” she tweeted.
“When I attend a memorial, my presence alone, whether I lay a wreath or not, demonstrates my association & support. There can also never be a ‘fitting memorial’ for terrorists. Where is the apology?”
Labour last night had said the the widows were being “misled” and Corbyn “did not honour those responsible for the Munich killings”.
“He and other parliamentarians went to the Palestinian cemetery in Tunisia to remember the victims of the 1985 Israeli bombing of the PLO headquarters, many of whom were civilians,” the party said.
But the Daily Mail said its investigation showed the pictures of Corbyn were taken in front of a plaque honouring the founder of Black September, which carried out the Munich massacre, while the air strike memorial to civilians was 15 yards away.
Many of those believed to have been behind the murder of 11 Israelis in Munich are said to have been subsequently killed by the Israeli secret service.
The picture emerged amid continuing controversy over Labour’s refusal to adopt in full an international definition of anti-Semitism, including a list of examples of anti-Semitic behaviour.
Corbyn said today controversial version of the international definition of anti-Semitism agreed by Labour’s ruling body was the “most sophisticated” of any political party.
He said the party did not want to “unwittingly” shut down debate about Israel.