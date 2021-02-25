Italian Graveyard Crumbles Off Cliff, Sending 200 Coffins Into Sea

A cemetery in the seaside resort town of Camogli, in northern Italy, collapsed due to a landslide on Monday afternoon, sending an estimated 200 coffins into the ocean.

The cemetery, built more than a century ago, was located along a rocky cliff. Francesco Olivari, the mayor of Camogli, told CNN that the disaster was an “unimaginable catastrophe” that had likely occurred due to erosion along the coast.

“This type of collapse that happened today is very hard to detect or to predict,” Olivari said. “This area is subject to this type of collapse ― it’s very fragile.”

Aside from the cemetery, the landslide destroyed two chapels that had bodies contained in them, and rubble from the structures also tumbled down the cliff into the Mediterranean Sea below.

According to local Italian media, as of Tuesday, 10 bodies had been recovered from the sea, five of which were identified.

Images and video posted to Twitter by Vigili del Fuocol, the official account of Italy’s firefighting brigade, showed the extent of the catastrophe.