This Is How School Exams Will Be Graded This Year

Eager to avoid the embarrassing fiasco that engulfed his department last summer, Gavin Williamson has announced exam grades will not be decided by an algorithm this year. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Monday evening, the education minister said the government would instead be “putting trust” in teachers this summer. Last year Williamson was forced to U-turn after computer modelling downgraded disadvantaged children and faced calls for his resignation. So how are exams going to be graded this time around? Here’s what we know... How will teachers decide pupils’ grades? Teachers will be able to draw on a range of evidence when determining grades, including mock exams, coursework or other work completed as part of a pupil’s course, such as essays or in-class tests. Exam boards will provide teachers with optional assessment questions for students to answer to also help schools decide which grades to award. But it is understood that teachers will have the flexibility to choose how long students have to complete the task, and where it will be carried out.

Getty A group of Year 12 pupils at Ortu Gable Hall School in Corringham, Essex, last June

Will an algorithm be used to set grades? No algorithm will be used by the regulator to standardise teachers’ grades if they appear too generous. The decision comes after the grading of students became a fiasco last summer after exams were cancelled when schools and colleges closed. Thousands of A-level students had their results downgraded from school estimates by a controversial algorithm before Ofqual announced a U-turn which allowed them to use teachers’ predictions. But this year, teachers will submit their grades to exam boards by June 18 who will then carry out quality assurance checks through a combination of random sampling and more targeted scrutiny. Why are students receiving their results earlier than normal? Normally students receive their results in mid to late August. But this summer, A-level students will receive their results on August 10 and GCSE pupils will receive their results two days later on August 12. It is hoped that bringing forward the dates will ensure that A-level students have enough time to log any appeals so that they do not miss out on their preferred university place for the autumn.

Getty Students take part in a protest through outside the Department for Education last August