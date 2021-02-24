Exam Grades Will Not Be Decided By Algorithm This Year, Gavin Williamson Confirms

Exam grades will not be decided by an algorithm this year, education secretary Gavin Williamson has said.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, the minister, who was forced to U-turn after computer modelling downgraded disadvantaged children last year, said the government would be “putting trust” in teachers this summer.

Williamson said there would be “no algorithms whatsoever”, but said he could not reveal what the appeal mechanism would look like before addressing MPs on Thursday.

He said on Wednesday: “As I said many times before, we are putting trust in teachers.

“That’s where the trust is going – there is going to be no algorithms whatsoever but there will be a very clear and robust appeals mechanism.

“But I’m afraid you’re going to have to forgive me – it is right that this is announced in the House of Commons and not to yourself, so sorry about that.

“But that will be happening tomorrow, so just a few more hours to wait.”

Boris Johnson this week outlined England’s route out of lockdown, with schools expected to return on March 8.

In 2020, the government came under heavy criticism after an algorithm was used to decide grades amid the Covid lockdown.

The modelling disproportionately hit children from deprived areas and Williamson eventually scrapped the system and moved to teacher-assessed grades.