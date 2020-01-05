Six Killed In Italy After Driver Ploughs Into Group Of Tourists

Six people have been killed after a car ploughed into a group of young German tourists in northern Italy.

Eleven other people were injured in the deadly crash, which took place in Luttack – also known as Lutago – near Bolzano in the Alto Adige region, shortly after 1am.

The tourists are believed to have been gathering before boarding a bus when they were struck by the car.

A spokesperson for the Luttach volunteer fire service said on Facebook that the six people killed were pronounced dead at the scene.

Those injured were taken to several different nearby hospitals.

Italian news provider Sky TG24 quoted local police who stated that the driver was believed to be from the area and had a high alcohol blood content.