It's 2019, Why Hasn't The Government Done Anything About Unsolicited Dick Pics?

The government is taking so long to criminalise cyberflashing – the non-consensual sending of sexual images over AirDrop – that by the time a new law is introduced, new methods of offending may mean it’s already out of date.

This is the stark warning of lawyers and experts in the field, weeks after the government missed a deadline to respond to a committee report on the issue.

The Home Office was due to announce by 22 December whether it would take on the recommendation of the Women and Equalities Committee to create a new law that made cyberflashing and other image-based abuse a crime.

Leading criminal barrister Joanna Hardy said that current inaction from the government will leave authorities in a weaker position to tackle future developments in digital offending.

“There are really only a limited number of ways to steal a car or break someone’s nose but methods for image-based abuse online are developing all the time,” Hardy told HuffPost UK.

“It makes you wonder what type of offending there will be in five to 10 years and how we will tackle it if we are armed with laws from 1988.”