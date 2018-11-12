A couple who were sent unsolicited dick pics by a fellow passenger on a British Airways plane, as they sat with their six-year-old daughter waiting for take-off, have criticised the airline’s response. Kate O’Sullivan, 37 and Ysolda Teague, 33, boarded the flight from London Heathrow to Edinburgh on the morning of Monday 5 November and were helping their daughter Lily put her seatbelt on, when Teague received an AirDrop notification on her phone. It asked her to accept five unsolicited dick pics. The couple have since criticised the response of BA to the incident, after the company made clear it had no policy on cyberflashing, and instead stressed that the women should have turned their phones to Airplane mode. [READ MORE: Why Do Men Send Women Unsolicited Dick Pics?]

Ysolda Teague (L), Kate O’Sullivan and Lily.

Teague, having declined the AirDrop notification on the aircraft, left her seat to inform cabin staff about the dick pics, and was taken to the galley at the rear of the plane to discuss the matter. "The staff were completely flummoxed, all getting their phones to see if they too had [received] anything," O'Sullivan told HuffPost UK.

After a brief chat, one employee offered to call airport security, O'Sullivan said. The couple were also asked if they wanted to tell the flight captain. However, in both cases O'Sullivan claims there was a suggestion that doing so would have held up the flight further. Passengers had already been told the plane was going to be delayed on the tarmac by 30 minutes. Additionally, staff suggested the couple could accept the images and hand their phone to ground security to see if they could trace who sent the pictures. But this would have required the family to give up their places on the flight. "We weren't expecting them [British Airways] to fix the problem, said O'Sullivan, a writer and former mental-health worker. "But we were concerned about the staff response, the staff themselves said to us they felt completely unprepared to deal with the situation." During the discussions on board, Teague also tweeted British Airways, asking whether the company had a policy for dealing with passengers harassing others on the plane by sending them unsolicited dick pics.

Hi @British_Airways do you have a policy for staff for what to do when an unknown passenger is harassing passengers by sending dick pics via airdrop? They’re very sympathetic, but flummoxed. Yeah... I shouldn’t leave airdrop on, but that’s not the point. — Ysolda Teague (@ysolda) November 5, 2018

The official British Airways Twitter account responded, saying that all passengers should have had their phones on airplane mode – which would have avoided the situation.

We don’t have a policy for this, Ysolda. Once passengers have boarded, their mobile phones should be on airplane mode. This would prevent photos being sent or received via airdrop. 1/2 — British Airways (@British_Airways) November 5, 2018

Teague’s response was that BA should look at creating a policy rather than “blaming the victim”.

You should create one. And talk to the staff on my flight (BA 1440) who were much, much better than you at not blaming the victim. — Ysolda Teague (@ysolda) November 5, 2018