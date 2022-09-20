The Queen's coffin on the day of her funeral The Washington Post via Getty Images

A short clip from ITV News’ coverage of the Queen’s funeral has gone viral, causing a Twitter storm.

With more than one million views in less than 24 hours, the 21-second video seems pretty straightforward when watched without sound, as it shows drone footage of the Queen’s procession as it travelled to Windsor.

But, turning the sound on tells a different story.

There’s a few seconds of silence, before a hushed, seemingly female, voice talks over the live footage, saying: “The death is irreversible and the fact that she’s trapped...”

A commentator then talks over the strange voice, saying, “as you can see –” before being cut off again for a few moments.

Eerie silence settles over the clip before the broadcaster starts up again as though nothing has happened: “As you can see here in London, it’s a lovely day as the hearse heads out into west London...”

I’m obsessed with this what the hell happened @itvnews pic.twitter.com/uu2ONYoktW — an ancient man (@goulcher) September 19, 2022

Of course, this clip set Twitter alight.

What's going on @itvnews? 👻



Unidentified female voice, whispering: “That death is irreversible and the fact that she’s trapped...” https://t.co/ME8odOqVNj — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) September 19, 2022

I don't need this shit at 10 at night man https://t.co/sr6EiBtGSV pic.twitter.com/8zaUmjOEVb — Rob. (@RobbieD1995) September 19, 2022

This is intriguing @forteantimes Some hear Diana saying ‘Death is irreversible and she is trapped’. I hear a producer (?) saying ‘death is irreversible and she is travelling’. #evp https://t.co/4h6RemBaPU — Jacque S (@arminthedoor) September 20, 2022

A BANSHEE WHISPERING ON ITV!!!!!! https://t.co/PPeOUAmWcS — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) September 19, 2022

Spooky as heck https://t.co/M6VycmiXjX — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) September 20, 2022

Excuse me? The what now? https://t.co/tHoy09ZW02 — Nasty Canasta (@CbfComic) September 20, 2022

ARGHGHGHGH ARGHGHGHGHHHGGGHHGH. News just in: ARGH https://t.co/ukJw3LDw3X — Shaparak Khorsandi 🌻💙💛 (@ShappiKhorsandi) September 19, 2022

I didn't have ITV news revealing that some deaths are in fact reversible on my Queens funeral bingo card. lol. https://t.co/k7om2nvXSg — Emmeline Crankhurst (@NarrativeResist) September 20, 2022

Some people have suggested there could have just been sound interference between the live broadcast and someone who still had their microphone on in one of the main studios.

A few accounts have pointed out that psychotherapist and Prince George’s godmother, Julia Samuel was on ITV’s Lorraine on September 15 – four days before – and appears to have a similar voice.

She told host Lorraine Kelly how parents can help their children understand death by answering their questions honestly, and being truthful about what death actually means.

