Ivanka Trump’s Post About Husband Jared Kushner Has People Saying, Hmm OK

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner drew ridicule on Sunday after former President Donald Trump’s daughter shared audio to X (formerly Twitter) of Kushner promoting a go-getter attitude to podcaster Lex Fridman.

“I just think it’s just something where, if you want to accomplish something, you know, a lot of people, I hear, complain about what other people do or why it’s hard, or why it’s impossible,” Kushner told Fridman in the clip, which was recorded in October 2023.

“And again, I say this as somebody who has been so blessed with so many things in life, but when I’ve had challenges or things I’ve wanted to achieve, I just focus and say, ‘What can I do?’” Donald Trump’s son-in-law continued. “I’ll read everything I can get my hands on. If I fail at one thing, if the door closes, I’ll try the window. If the window closes, I’ll try the chimney. If the chimney closes, I’ll try to dig a tunnel. It’s just, if you want to accomplish something, you just have to go at it.”

See the post here:

I’ve received a remarkable number of gracious compliments on @jaredkushner's recent in-depth discussion with @lexfridman.



I personally love this clip as it reveals the determined optimist who firmly believes that there's always a solution if you're willing to try enough paths.… pic.twitter.com/ge8xt6edqR — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 7, 2024

Ivanka Trump claimed to have “received a remarkable number of gracious compliments” on her husband’s comments. She didn’t allow comments on the post, however.

“I personally love this clip as it reveals the determined optimist who firmly believes that there’s always a solution if you’re willing to try enough paths. I love this about Jared… and it’s a good reminder as we start the new year!” she added.

Critics on social media, though, were quick to point out the wealth that Kushner was born into.

Kushner and Ivanka Trump did not take paychecks when serving as White House advisers to Donald Trump, but they did coin in between $172 million (£135 million) and $640 million (£487 million) in outside income.

In April 2022, a Saudi sovereign wealth fund led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly invested $2 billion (£1.5 billion) in Kushner’s Affinity Partners fund.

Her husband, Jared, who was born into a family worth billions, explains to us how his tenacity led to his success. I learned that if I never give up on my dreams and work really hard, I can also be born into a wealthy family. https://t.co/7XZpgMLB8L — Carlos Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) January 8, 2024

Most trust fund babies are optimistic. It’s built into the free money. https://t.co/Q4s7zzqH7H — Horatio McFlabbergasted (@HMcdoolittle) January 8, 2024

“Gracious compliments.” Lol. Trying to alter reality. The remarks were so “Gracious” that she turned them off 😂 https://t.co/eUzJfeN9cp — Julie B(rooklyn) BABY WOKE AF❌ (@JMeanypants) January 8, 2024

Can we please not let these people rehabilitate their images? We should never forget their running of the pandemic https://t.co/bLEDioYGzV — Ernest Defarge (@RingerinNYC) January 8, 2024

Lady, you live in a fantasy world, You will never wash the insurrectionist stink off you no matter how hard you try. https://t.co/6jyh3FjjXy — Jennifer (@jerseymom473) January 7, 2024