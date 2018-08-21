A key aide of the world’s most wanted gangster has been arrested at a top London hotel accused of drug smuggling and money laundering in the United States, it can be revealed.

Jabir Motiwala was detained by officers from Scotland Yard’s Extradition Unit on Friday as he left the Hilton hotel in Park Lane, London and he will be appearing before magistrates on October 19.

Pakistani national Motiwala, 51, also known as Jabir Siddiq, is believed to be closely linked to a man thought to be the second richest criminal in history.

According to Forbes magazine, Kaskar Dawood Ibrahim, known simply as “the Don”, has amassed a multi-billion dollar fortune second only to the late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

The 61-year-old Indian national, who uses 21 aliases, is estimated to be worth $6.7bn, while rewards totalling $25m are on offer for his capture.

The shadowy son of a Mumbai policeman is accused of heading a global crime empire called D Company, spanning 16 countries across five continents.

The Indian government claim he has ties to al-Qaeda and blame him for a series of bombings in Mumbai in 1993 – and for planning the Mumbai massacre in 2009.